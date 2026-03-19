Hailstorm shatters dreams of farmers in Dharwad village

KALGHATGI(DHARWAD): What began as a breathtaking spectacle, a sudden hailstorm that carpeted villages in ice and drew comparisons to Kashmir, has left a devastating trail of destruction for farmers in the region.

A day after the unusual summer hailstorm and heavy showers swept through Kalghatgi, the blanket of white ice has been replaced by a saddening green one: tender mangoes and shattered crops lying on the ground.

The hailstorm on Tuesday has resulted in severe crop loss, plunging farmers into distress. Agriculture and horticulture officers are now on a hectic schedule, assessing the extent of the damage across affected villages including Machapur, Shivanapura, Gelavantarahalli, and Jinnur.

Parashuram Yettinagudda, an organic farmer from Machapur, recounted the extensive damage. “All our mangoes have been destroyed. In addition, our crops of green gram, soybeans, and jowar are completely wiped out. The tender mangoes have fallen to the ground, and even the trees have lost their leaves,” he lamented.