High jumper Nishad soars to 2.10m at able-bodied India Open held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Indian high jumper Nishad Kumar delivered an electrifying performance, soaring to 2.10 metres at the two-day India Open Jump Competition held at the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in Kengeri, Bengaluru, recently.

The 'golden boy' may have secured fifth place, but the result barely reflected the intensity he brought to the arena. Competing in cool conditions and fresh off expectations of appearing at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi, Nishad turned heads and lifted the energy of the event.

A two-time Paralympic silver medallist (2020 and 2024 T47 category) and the reigning World Para Athletics Champion (2025), Nishad continues to redefine excellence with every leap. Calm, composed, and effortlessly confident, he spoke to TNIE in his signature laidback style — proving that even under pressure, he remains firmly in control, both on and off the field.

“I knew I could have won the gold medal there. But here, I found rhythm and I was able to gain the height of 2.10m. Able-bodied competition pushes me to jump better. Last time I participated in an able-bodied event was in Gujarat in 2022,” said Kumar, who was representing Himachal Pradesh.