High jumper Nishad soars to 2.10m at able-bodied India Open held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Indian high jumper Nishad Kumar delivered an electrifying performance, soaring to 2.10 metres at the two-day India Open Jump Competition held at the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in Kengeri, Bengaluru, recently.
The 'golden boy' may have secured fifth place, but the result barely reflected the intensity he brought to the arena. Competing in cool conditions and fresh off expectations of appearing at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi, Nishad turned heads and lifted the energy of the event.
A two-time Paralympic silver medallist (2020 and 2024 T47 category) and the reigning World Para Athletics Champion (2025), Nishad continues to redefine excellence with every leap. Calm, composed, and effortlessly confident, he spoke to TNIE in his signature laidback style — proving that even under pressure, he remains firmly in control, both on and off the field.
“I knew I could have won the gold medal there. But here, I found rhythm and I was able to gain the height of 2.10m. Able-bodied competition pushes me to jump better. Last time I participated in an able-bodied event was in Gujarat in 2022,” said Kumar, who was representing Himachal Pradesh.
Kumar, who trains under renowned coach Jeremy Fischer, emphasised that mental conditioning remains a key component of his training regime. He described competing in able-bodied events as an enjoyable and enriching experience, adding that he aimed to give his all in this competition, the first session of the high jump event this season.
Having spent the last 35 days training in the US, he believes this performance will serve as added motivation to push for even greater results, going forward. “This time I decided to go with short steps, which are four steps, and trained accordingly. I don’t want to comment about the target, as it is sometimes misunderstood. But certainly, this change is giving me good results,” he said. He is leaving for the US in the first week of April, and will train there for four months.
Kumar, who stands 6’4”, lost his right hand accidentally in a grass-cutting machine on his family farm. With a personal best of 2.14m in high jump, he continues to push boundaries, aiming to surpass limits through advanced training.