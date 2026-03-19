Honour killing Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava, Eva Nammava) Bill, 2026, was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation aims to curb caste-based discrimination and protect inter-caste couples, amid concerns over honour killings and social ostracism.

The bill also stresses on minimum five years imprisonment if any killings in the name of ‘honour’ and, if any injury, three years’ imprisonment with penalty extending to Rs 3 lakh penalty for grievous injury and for simple hurt, it is two years with Rs 2 lakh penalty. The offense is to be cognizable and non- bailable.

The bill seeks to ensure freedom of choice in marriage, prevent caste-based crimes, safeguard human rights, promote the dignity of inter-caste marriages and establish “Eva Nammava Vedike” to solemnise inter-caste marriages.

This Vedike shall consist of retired judge, police, revenue officer along with sub-registrar. The government may, in consultation with the High Court, designate District Courts as special fast-track courts to try cases related to honour-based crimes and offences under this Act.