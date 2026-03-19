Honour killing Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava, Eva Nammava) Bill, 2026, was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.
The proposed legislation aims to curb caste-based discrimination and protect inter-caste couples, amid concerns over honour killings and social ostracism.
The bill also stresses on minimum five years imprisonment if any killings in the name of ‘honour’ and, if any injury, three years’ imprisonment with penalty extending to Rs 3 lakh penalty for grievous injury and for simple hurt, it is two years with Rs 2 lakh penalty. The offense is to be cognizable and non- bailable.
The bill seeks to ensure freedom of choice in marriage, prevent caste-based crimes, safeguard human rights, promote the dignity of inter-caste marriages and establish “Eva Nammava Vedike” to solemnise inter-caste marriages.
This Vedike shall consist of retired judge, police, revenue officer along with sub-registrar. The government may, in consultation with the High Court, designate District Courts as special fast-track courts to try cases related to honour-based crimes and offences under this Act.
‘Laws lack mechanism for protection of at-risk couples’
According to the bill, its objective is “whereas the persistence of caste-based discrimination in Karnataka continues to manifest in brutal forms of violence, including honour killings, particularly against young adults who exercise their constitutional right to choose their life partners through inter-caste marriages.
While offences like murder, assault and criminal intimidation are punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 45 of 2023), these provisions do not adequately address the specific social motive of preserving perceived “caste honour” or the wide range of coercive practices employed from performing death rituals (thithi) for living daughters, denying lawful inheritance rights, social ostracism, to insidious attempts at causing harm through poisoning or other covert means.
Such acts not only violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India but also undermine the vision of social reformers like Basavanna and BR Ambedkar, who advocated inter-caste marriages as a means to eradicate caste hierarchy.”
The bill also stress that the existing laws lack proactive mechanisms for protection of at-risk couples, mandatory police intervention, fast-track adjudication, and restoration of civil rights such as inheritance. In the absence of a dedicated legislation, perpetrators often escape stringent punishment and victims or survivors receive inadequate relief and rehabilitation.
What it prohibits
Causing death or physical injury to either partner or their associates
Harassing the couple, physically or through communication
Abduction of either partner
Social or economic boycott of the couple or their family
Imposing fines on the couple or their associates
Forcibly declaring a married couple as siblings
Performing symbolic disownment rituals (death ceremonies) against living persons
Denying succession or property rights
Confining individuals to house arrest
Freezing bank accounts
Forcing or causing abortion or miscarriage