Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar seeks review of building height limits near airports

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said he has appealed to Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to review and increase the height limit for buildings around Kempegowda International Airport, Jakkur aerodrome, Yelahanka Air Base and HAL Airport.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Naidu on Wednesday, he said, “We discussed increasing the height limit of buildings in Bengaluru. Hyderabad, Mumbai and other cities have higher limits, so we are seeking parity.
Builders in Bengaluru are hesitating to purchase Premium FAR in view of this height limitation. The Union minister told us he would speak to the Defence Minister. Our officials have had discussions with HAL, and I will also meet the Defence Minister and discuss this issue. This is important for Bengaluru’s development and for easing Bengaluru’s congestion. The height restrictions around airports and airbases is a hindrance for development.”
Minister for Minor Irrigation NS Boseraju and Special Representative in Delhi TB Jayachandra accompanied the DCM for the meeting.
Shivakumar said the Union Minister assured him he was studying guidelines from around the world and also various cities of India, and would hold a meeting next week.
“After two years of efforts, we have decided to build a skydeck in Kempegowda Layout. It isn’t possible to erect this within a radius of 20km from any airport. We wanted to build the skydeck near Sompura, along NICE Road, but were refused an NOC. Bengaluru Business Corridor is coming up in Bengaluru and these height restrictions may become a hindrance for the project,” he added.
“The Centre has shared its feedback on the second airport. It asked us to finalize the location for the second airport. We have a few options for the location and will take a decision after weighing the pros and cons. I discussed the second airport issue in the interest of Bengaluru city. Industries Minister MB Patil is responsible for the airport project,” the DCM explained.
Asked why the Defence ministry isn’t cooperating though this demand has been there for years, he said, “The Defence ministry is addressing it in a phased manner. Other states have the same issue. Hence, they will be taking a comprehensive and integrated decision for the entire country.”
When asked if the 25-year non-compete clause of Bengaluru International Airport Limited for the second airport was discussed, he said, “The non-compete clause ends in 2033, we have to prepare ourselves before that. There won’t be any restriction if BIAL handles the second airport also.”
On protests against NICE Road, he said, “Farmers who lost their land must be compensated, there is nothing wrong in their claim. How will they wait for 25 years for compensation?”