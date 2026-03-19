Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar seeks review of building height limits near airports

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said he has appealed to Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to review and increase the height limit for buildings around Kempegowda International Airport, Jakkur aerodrome, Yelahanka Air Base and HAL Airport.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Naidu on Wednesday, he said, “We discussed increasing the height limit of buildings in Bengaluru. Hyderabad, Mumbai and other cities have higher limits, so we are seeking parity.

Builders in Bengaluru are hesitating to purchase Premium FAR in view of this height limitation. The Union minister told us he would speak to the Defence Minister. Our officials have had discussions with HAL, and I will also meet the Defence Minister and discuss this issue. This is important for Bengaluru’s development and for easing Bengaluru’s congestion. The height restrictions around airports and airbases is a hindrance for development.”

Minister for Minor Irrigation NS Boseraju and Special Representative in Delhi TB Jayachandra accompanied the DCM for the meeting.

Shivakumar said the Union Minister assured him he was studying guidelines from around the world and also various cities of India, and would hold a meeting next week.