Karnataka to generate 25,000 MW green energy in next five years

BENGALURU: Karnataka will increase its renewable energy generation to 25,000 MW in the next five years and multiple policies have been drawn to achieve the target, said Additional Chief Secretary, energy department, Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday.

He said, “We need to achieve this target of 25,000MW with cooperation of investors and people.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the release of the book “How can India make its renewable future, a responsible one” at an event organised by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (KREDL) and Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in the City.

Pointing to the various challenges including land acquisition for the execution of the target, Gupta said, people are concerned about the impact on their livelihoods and investors see this as a hurdle. But they need to be educated that renewable energy is crucial for the country’s development. The land acquisition and conversion procedures have been simplified, special online portals have been created for farmers to facilitate land conversion. Investors can discuss with farmers and register online for land conversion post which renewable energy projects can be initiated, he said.