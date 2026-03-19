Two Karnataka women shine at Jal Mahotsava

BENGALURU: Two women from the state’s rural areas – Anitha and Channamma – were honoured during the ongoing Jal Mahotsava 2026 for the smooth implementation of rural water governance under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). President Droupadi Murmu, who felicitated them, appreciated them for their contributions. The Ministry of Jal Shakti is organising Jal Mahotsava 2026 from March 8 to March 22.

While Anitha of Muddatanuru was honoured for her efforts to ensure 24/7 water supply to Muddatanuru Gram Panchayat, Channamma received the award for ensuring that every house in Sarawad has tap water connections with round-the-clock supply.

Anita who worked alongside the Gram Panchayat and the Village Water and Sanitation Committee in Ballari, said, “I went door to door to identify households that lacked water connections and encouraged them to apply for it. I also helped in the operation and maintenance of the water supply system, coordinating with water supply staff, monitoring daily distribution and reporting leakages or breakdowns for timely rectification.”

Channamma, a resident of Sarawad GP in Vijayapura district, said, “As an Anganwadi worker, I reached out to families and created awareness about responsible water use and safe drinking water practices. I also encouraged every family to responsibly use and maintain their piped water connection.”