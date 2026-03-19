Under Sakala, 99.35% of applications cleared, says Karnataka revenue min

BENGALURU: Under the Sakala scheme, 99.35 per cent of applications, especially caste and income certificates, have been cleared, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. He was replying to Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar in the Council on Wednesday.

Gowda said that a slew of measures were taken in the past two-and-a-half years, and all the services under the Sakala scheme, including the caste and income certificates, were provided within the stipulated time frame at the Nada Kacheris and tahsildar offices.

He said of the 1.6 crore applications received last year under various services, over 98 lakh were delivered on time. He said that the service delivery has improved so that citizens can get services through their mobile phone, sitting at home.

The Minister, while replying to BJP MLC P H Poojar, said that many properties have been recorded as waqf in the RTCs (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) without supporting documents like sale deeds, gift deeds and registration papers. He said there was a Supreme Court judgment in a Hyderabad case relating to waqf. Keeping the SC and High Court judgments in connection with waqf, the Minister told the House that the government will obtain an opinion from the law department and the Advocate General and will act on properties recorded as waqf in the RTC.

While replying to ruling member MLC Ramoji Gowda, the Minister said that Karnataka has achieved 98 per cent automatic property mutation, enabling automatic land ownership change.