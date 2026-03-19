Upa Lokayukta steps in to curb bio-medical waste dumping in Huliyar tank

BENGALURU: A suo motu case has been registered by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa for dumping bio-medical waste into the Huliyar lake bed in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumakuru district. He sought a response from 18 officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Tiptur Division, the Tahsildar of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, and the Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat, Chief Officer of the Town Panchayat of Huliyar, officials of the Minor Irrigation Department, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Treating the alleged inaction on the part of those officials in taking steps under the Bio-Medical Waste (Management and Handling) rules, 1998, to protect the water body, as maladministration under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, the Upa Lokayukta directed them to take action as per law against the persons who are dumping medical waste in the lake bed and submit the report by April 27.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report which highlighted that the medical waste is being dumped into Huliyar lake bed after it was prevented from dumping in hospital premises, Justice Veerappa marked a copy of the order to the Minister of Water Resources and Tumakuru District In-charge Minister and Deputy Commissioner for necessary action.