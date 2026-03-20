15-year-old dies while filming Instagram reel stunts in Karnataka's Hubballi

HUBBALLI: A 15-year-old teenager, Namish Sanglad of Hubballi, tragically died on Thursday evening while filming stunts for Instagram reels. He was fatally hit by a speeding car driven by a member of his own group.

Namish and four of his friends had planned to shoot an Instagram reel on an open road between Unkal and Tharihal (Mahalakshmi Layout). While the exact concept of the reel is unclear, the footage suggests it involved something relating to speed.

Onlookers claimed that the car was possibly running at a high speed of 140 kilometers per hour. A boy of nearly the same age as Namish was driving the luxury vehicle and it rammed him while he was crossing in front of the car. It remains unclear whether Namish was filming himself or if someone inside the car was recording.

“After the vehicle hit him, Namish was thrown about 10 feet away. The public rushed to help but due to the severe impact and head injuries, he died on the spot,” they added.

A police officer said the case has been registered at Vidyanagar

police station and the investigation is ongoing.

Namish had come to see his parents as his school closed for Ugadi. He was here to celebrate the festival but it was unfortunate.

“The police are investigating everyone involved in making the reel

and the vehicles used. As of now, it is clear that all the teenagers were friends and they had taken their parents' vehicles as all of them belong to well-to-do families”, he added.

BJP leaders and Hubballi MLA Mahesh Tenginkaii expressed their condolences.