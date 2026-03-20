Power tussle in Cong reached climax, CM change inevitable: Karnataka BJP chief

KALABURAGI: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday said that "power tussle and internal bickering" within the ruling Congress in the state have "reached the climax and a chief minister change is inevitable".

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win both Bagalkot and Davangere South Assembly constituencies in the April 9 by-polls, as he claimed that the Congress government in the state is facing "strong anti-incumbency and public frustration".

"Power tussle, internal bickering (in the Congress) have reached the climax stage. If the by-elections were not announced, things would have reached the final stage, probably immediately after the ongoing Assembly session (scheduled to conclude on March 27). Because of the by-elections, it will probably be postponed for fifteen days," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Looking at the crisis in the Congress government, a change in the Chief Ministership is inevitable."

"Recently, when I spoke with some ruling party legislators in the Assembly, they expressed confidence that there would certainly be some results and the CM would resign. But they will have to find the answer to who will become the next CM," he added.