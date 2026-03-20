Veterinary doctor killed in hippo attack at Shivamogga safari zoo

A 26-year-old veterinarian tragically lost her life after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tavarekoppa Lion and Safari Zoo in Shivamogga while administering medical care to the animal.

Dr. Sameeksha Reddy, who had recently joined on a contract basis, was reportedly attacked inside the enclosure around 11:30 pm on Thursday. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga but succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning at around 6:30 am, according to doctors.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed condolences and assured support to the bereaved family. “Every life is precious. May God give strength to the family to bear this loss,” he said.

The minister has announced compensation for the family and also directed that veterinarians across all state zoos strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while handling wild animals.

An inquiry into the incident has been ordered, with a team of senior veterinarians and forest officials tasked to submit a detailed report within seven days.