BJP’s Srinivas files papers, confident of win in Karnataka's Davanagere South

DAVANGERE: BJP candidate Srinivas T Daskariyappa on Friday filed his nomination papers to fight the April 9 bypoll to the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant following the death of Congress veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa in December.

Srinivas, accompanied by his supporters Rajanahalli Shivakumar, Yashwant Rao Jadav, BJ Ajaykumar submitted his papers after Samarth Shamanur submitted his nomination in the afternoon.

Speaking after filing his papers, Srinivas exuded confidence of winning the bypoll.

He said that the failure of the State Congress Government since coming to power in 2023 will help him win the bypoll. He further said that the constituency was lagging behind in health, education, roads and other infrastructure. Srinivas also said that he is going to file another set of nomination papers on Monday in the presence of state and national leaders with the returning officer Santosh.

Former MP Dr GM Siddeshwara, who was successful in getting a ticket for his supporter, urged BJP workers not to make any statement that could benefit the Congress.

Meanwhile, Ahinda leader and head of Insights IAS academy GB Vinaykumar told the TNIE that he will work for the victory of BJP candidate Srinivas T Daskariyappa.