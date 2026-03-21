CM has better work than to interfere with transfers, postings: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has said that no request for transfer or posting of government officials should be entertained by the Chief Minister’s Office directly, observing that the CM has better and more important work to do than interfere with transfers and postings of government employees.

A divisional bench of Justices DK Singh and TM Nadaf made the observations recently, disposing of a writ appeal filed by Chethan S, a Bescom assistant engineer, working in the E4 sub-division of Whitefield division. He had moved the court questioning the single-judge order, which had dismissed his petition questioning the premature transfer without his content and also in violation of transfer guidelines.

The single judge observed that the court has come across several letters/orders/approvals issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), transferring group ‘B’ or ‘C’ employees undoing the orders issued by their superiors. “Even in the present case, the petitioner has managed to obtain the approval from the CMO directing the minister in-charge to accept the request of mutual transfer, though the same did not emanate from the office of respondent Nos. 1 and 2.

Therefore, this generates a doubt as to whether the CM is aware of the kind of orders/approvals obtained from his office. It also gives rise to a suspicion that someone sitting in the CMO is mechanically issuing such orders/approvals giving rise to heart burn amongst employees and consequent litigation before this Court.”

The single judge had directed the registrar general to place the order before the chief secretary to bring it to the notice of the CM to sensitise concerned persons not to casually issue letters for transfer, posting or retransferring of officials.