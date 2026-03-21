Farmers, foresters scuffle over C, D land issue in Karnataka's Madikeri

MADIKERI: The tension between the forest department and farmers in Kodagu grew further as foresters attempted to evict a coffee estate over C and D land issue. However, hundreds of farmers gathered at the spot and prevented the officials from carrying out the eviction process.

Amidst the increasing man-wildlife conflict across the district, the issue of C and D land concerning the forest department is also haunting hundreds of farmers. Following massive protests and struggles, the state formed a special committee to study the C and D land issue and submit a report. Meanwhile, the department had assured not to clear any land until the report is submitted to the state by the special committee.

However, on Wednesday, forest officials arrived at Masagodu village in Somwarpet limits to clear 2.10 acre of coffee estate under the survey number 24/1. Over 20 department staff who arrived at the spot were opposed by hundreds of farmers who gathered under the leadership of Raitha Horata Samithi.

“The state has given a six months deadline for the special committee to study and submit a report on C and D land. It is not right that the department is now suddenly taking up the eviction process,” spoke Suresh Chakravarthy, the president of the Raitha Horata Samithi. He alleged that the concerned coffee grower was served notice about eviction from the department at 6.30 pm on Tuesday and the department had come for eviction within 24 hours.