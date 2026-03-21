Fire destroys 18 acres in Chikkamagaluru's Kudremukh National Park

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A wildfire that broke out in the famous Kudremukh National Park caused immense damage to a vast stretch of the forest area. Fire was first sighted in the Manikya Betta and Valikunja Giri ranges of the Kerekatte Forest zone, and it rapidly spread to the adjoining areas, leading to destruction of 18 acres. It is said that some miscreants set fire to the grassland of the Shola forest at 25 points.

Blazing fire was visible from far-off places. Locals have expressed anger towards the Forest Department for its apathy in taking preventive measures to douse the fire and protect the green forest.

They alleged that money was being spent on recruiting firefighting forest watchers, but their absence in the field work was conspicuous.