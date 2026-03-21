India has 129 space debris objects, Parliament informed

BENGALURU: As of March 2026, the growing presence of space debris linked to Indian satellite missions has raised serious concern among scientists and space agencies worldwide. A total of 129 trackable debris objects currently remain in orbit, originating from India’s space activities. The information was tabled in the Parliament on March 18.

These include defunct satellites as well as fragments from launch vehicles. The largest share of this debris comes from Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs), accounting for 40 objects.

Notably, 33 pieces have been identified as resulting from the in-orbit break-up of the PSLV-C3 rocket. In addition, there are four debris fragments from Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicles (GSLV) and three from Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3). The information also stated that the debris also comprised on 23 defunct satellites in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 26 in the Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (26).

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with other stake holders launched the Debris Free Space Mission, to ensure zero debris creation from Indian satellites by 2030. ISRO stated that it annually releases the Indian Space Situational Assessment report which contains information of the assessments.

However, the report is with the PMO, sources said. The ISRO is yet to release the findings of the failure of the PSLV-C61 and C62 that happened in May 2025 and January 2026, respectively. These failures and the piling space debris become major challenges and setback for the organisation, source added.