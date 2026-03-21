Karnataka faces administrator crunch as over 5,700 gram panchayats lose elected bodies

BENGALURU: With the term of elected bodies of 5,746 of the 5,944 gram panchayats ending, the state government has appointed administrators to them.

However, due to a severe staff crunch, one administrator is handling two to three gram panchayats. And in the absence of elected members and some panchayats having no panchayat development officers (PDOs), redressal of people’s grievances has taken a severe beating.

Moreover, implementation of schemes such as VB–G RAM G or MGNREGA is likely to be affected. Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge revealed this while replying to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Harish Poonja. As per data, in some districts, one administrator has been appointed to manage two to three gram panchayats.

As many as 188 gram panchayats are without administrators because of the shortage of officials. Kharge said these officials have to attend to complaints such as drinking water shortage during summer, attacks by wild animals, delay in garbage disposal, etc. He said that he wrote to all deputy commissioners in January to appoint administrators to gram panchayats whose term is nearing completion.

MLA Nikhil Umesh Katti also drew the attention of the government to 998 vacant posts of PDO. BJP MLC DS Arun Kumar, who has been elected from a local authorities’ constituency, told the TNIE that the government knew very well that the term of gram panchayats will end soon. “I had sent several letters to the government in this regard. Work on delimitation of wards has to be done.