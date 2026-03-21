Private buses caused 3,823 accidents in six years in Karnataka

MYSURU: A troubling rise in private bus accidents over the past six years raised serious concerns about road safety enforcement, vehicle maintenance, and operator accountability in Karnataka.

According to data available with the TNIE, a total of 3,823 accidents involving private buses were reported between 2020 and 2025. The data reveals a consistent and alarming upward trend across all parameters of accidents, fatalities and injuries. These incidents have claimed 1,127 lives and left 7,149 people injured, pointing to a growing public safety crisis. From 335 accidents in 2020 to 847 in 2025, the numbers have more than doubled marking a staggering 153% increase. Fatalities also risen by over 120%, while injuries have nearly tripled during the same period. Officials and road safety experts attribute the rise to a mix of driver negligence, technical failures, and frequent violations of traffic norms.

“There is a clear need for stricter monitoring, including real-time tracking of private buses, surprise inspections, and stricter penalties for repeat offenders,” said Madhu, a transport expert from Mysuru. The steady rise in injuries from 675 in 2020 to 1,803 in 2025 highlights the growing risk faced by daily commuters.

Over-speeding, reckless driving to maximise trips, poor vehicle maintenance, and fatigue among drivers have emerged as recurring factors. There is also concern about overloading, unauthorised route deviations, and lack of regular fitness checks, particularly among privately operated buses that often prioritise profit over passenger safety. Despite periodic crackdowns by transport and police authorities, enforcement appears inconsistent.