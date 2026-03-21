Samarth Shamanur files papers even before Congress announces ticket in Karnataka

DAVANGERE: In a surprising development, a member of the Shamanur family has entered the bypoll fray in Davanagere South even before the Congress has officially announced its candidate.

Samarth Shamanur, 27, the grandson of the late Congress veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa, filed two sets of papers — one as Congress candidate without ‘B’ form and another as an independent — on Friday, to contest the bypolls from Davanagere South Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant following the demise of Shamanur Shivashankarappa last December. The polling will be held on April 9

Accompanied by his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, MP from Davanagere, Samarth submitted his papers in two sets to the returning officer of the Davanagere South Assembly constituency and assistant commissioner Santosh. Samarth’s father, SS Mallikarjun, is the Horticulture Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet and also the Davangere district minister.

This sudden development has put the Congress in a fix as the party is yet to announce its official candidate. According to informed sources, the Congress is expected to finalise its candidate by Sunday, the penultimate day for filing nomination papers.

Uses grandfather’s car

Clad in a traditional dhoti, white shirt and a shawl, Samarth didn’t leave any stone unturned to ignite the memories of his grandfather, Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Samarth travelled in the car used by his grandfather to file his papers. After cleaning his grandfather’s car and performing puja, Samarth went to his grandmother’s house in the same car and sought her blessings. From there, he directly reached the office of the election officer on the premises of the Davanagere City Corporation and submitted his nomination.