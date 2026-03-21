Two-year-old girl rescued from 50-ft well by neighbour in Karnataka's Sirsi

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA): A two-year-old girl, who fell into an open well near her house, was rescued by her neighbour, businessman and philanthropist at Kasturba Nagar in Sirsi on Wednesday. The video of the rescue act has gone viral on social media sites.

The two-year-old Bhuvi was playing near her house when she fell into the well, but no one noticed it. Her elder sister and grandmother Jayamma were at home, but were busy, while her parents were away at a hospital.

The grandmother wanted to feed Bhuvi when she realised that the little girl was missing. She called out her name, but there was no response. Panicking, Jayamma sought the help of her neighbours and started searching for her. Just then, someone in the group heard a faint cry of the girl.

Didn’t think twice: Bizman on daring rescue of girl

And it was coming from the well that is 50 feet deep. They peered inside, but could not see the bottom of the well, from where the little girl’s cry for help was coming.

That was when good samaritan Payyu Chowti, who is their neighbour, came out to rescue the child. “I had planned to go to Bengaluru and was about to go to have a bath when I heard women screaming. I went near the well and checked.