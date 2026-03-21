Veteran leader H D Deve Gowda stays in the fray amid row with Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: At a time when many politicians rely on stimulants like endless cups of tea, coffee or energy drinks to sustain demanding schedules, JDS veteran HD Deve Gowda stands out as an exception. At 94, the former Prime Minister and current Rajya Sabha MP continues to display extraordinary political agility, high level of energy and engagement in public life.
Recent political exchanges have again brought Deve Gowda into the spotlight. In a politically loaded letter, he reportedly advised Sonia Gandhi regarding her son, Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he should avoid symbolic gestures such as sitting on Parliament steps with tea and biscuits. Though it conflicts with his own actions in the Vidhana Soudha in the run up to being elected Karnataka CM in 1994, where his supporters roughed up veteran Ramakrishna Hegde, the comment reflects Gowda’s propensity to speak his mind.
Despite his advancing age and at the end of his Rajya Sabha term, Gowda’s political future remains a subject of active discussion. Observers note that even with his party’s modest parliamentary strength, he could return to the Upper House. According to a close aide, the veteran leader has the enthusiasm of a first-time politician, maintains a rigorous schedule and is actively involved in political affairs.
In one such instance when AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge commented that Gowda had courted the Congress but married PM Modi, Gowda asked who was responsible for the defection of 17 MLAs -- an apparent reference to internal Congress dynamics and criticism of Siddaramaiah. Gowda said his relationship with the Congress had been an ‘abusive’ one.
The relationship between Gowda and Siddaramaiah has long been marked by deep political rivalry, and includes Gowda’s decision to expel Siddaramaiah from the JDS, an episode that continues to shape political narratives in Karnataka.
Political analyst Murthy BS sums it up: Gowda’s six-decade career, deep understanding of Karnataka’s political psyche, and disciplined public conduct set him apart. He avoids abusive rhetoric, maintains strategic focus and sustains a largely Vokkaliga support base -- qualities many younger politicians struggle to replicate.
At an age when most have stepped back, Deve Gowda is still stepping forward, proving that stamina, strategy and sharp instincts can outlast political timeout.