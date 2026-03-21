Veteran leader H D Deve Gowda stays in the fray amid row with Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: At a time when many politicians rely on stimulants like endless cups of tea, coffee or energy drinks to sustain demanding schedules, JDS veteran HD Deve Gowda stands out as an exception. At 94, the former Prime Minister and current Rajya Sabha MP continues to display extraordinary political agility, high level of energy and engagement in public life.

Recent political exchanges have again brought Deve Gowda into the spotlight. In a politically loaded letter, he reportedly advised Sonia Gandhi regarding her son, Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he should avoid symbolic gestures such as sitting on Parliament steps with tea and biscuits. Though it conflicts with his own actions in the Vidhana Soudha in the run up to being elected Karnataka CM in 1994, where his supporters roughed up veteran Ramakrishna Hegde, the comment reflects Gowda’s propensity to speak his mind.

Despite his advancing age and at the end of his Rajya Sabha term, Gowda’s political future remains a subject of active discussion. Observers note that even with his party’s modest parliamentary strength, he could return to the Upper House. According to a close aide, the veteran leader has the enthusiasm of a first-time politician, maintains a rigorous schedule and is actively involved in political affairs.

In one such instance when AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge commented that Gowda had courted the Congress but married PM Modi, Gowda asked who was responsible for the defection of 17 MLAs -- an apparent reference to internal Congress dynamics and criticism of Siddaramaiah. Gowda said his relationship with the Congress had been an ‘abusive’ one.