Voters need to guard against political narratives shaping opinions

The immediate trigger for World War II was Germany’s invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939. Two days later, Britain and France declared war on Germany. But how did Nazi Germany justify the invasion of Poland? It was by using a trick that is common in political strategies to build narratives for justification.

It is called “false-flagging”, a covert operation carried out to fix the blame on another party to justify pre-planned actions against it, or build narratives to impress people’s views and opinions in a manner to achieve desired goals.

The plan was carried out on August 31, 1939. The scene of the operation – called “Operation Himmler” – was the Gleiwitz radio station, located in Germany, close to the Polish border.

As per the news reports, a group of Polish insurgents launched an “unprovoked” attack on the Gleiwitz radio station that was manned by a skeletal German staff, overpowered them, took control of the radio station, and then delivered a speech in Polish to declare that the station was now in Poland’s control.

They criticized Adolf Hitler, and then “concluded with disgraceful abuse of the Fuhrer,” according to the report in the German newspaper, Volkischer Beobachter the next day.

The truth was exposed only during the post-World War II Nuremberg Trials (November 1945 to October 1946), when the second-in-command of Operation Himmler – Alfred Naujocks, a Nazi veteran of the dreaded Schutzstaffel (SS) force – revealed the facts. Operation Himmler was actually planned by Reinhard Heydrich, a high-ranking SS official, a hardcore Hitler loyalist, and an architect of the Holocaust.