Cops seek externment of BJP, Bajrang leaders, ten Muslim youth for various offences

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The district police have dispatched a letter to the Chikkamagaluru assistant commissioner recommending the externment of BJP Yuva Morcha District President Santhosh Kotyan and Bajrang Dal chief Shyam V Gowda, along with ten Muslim youth as they were implicated in various offenses, including disrupting societal harmony and inciting communal tensions.

All parties have been summoned to appear at the assistant commissioner’s office on March 25 for an inquiry.

In response to the police action, BJP MLC C T Ravi said on Saturday that the party will steadfastly support the Hindu leaders, both of whom are Hindutva’s champions against injustice.

“The police have issued a challenge to our party by serving externment notices. We accept this challenge and will contest it both in legal arenas and the court of public opinion. The police should be ashamed of levelling allegations of extortion and behaving like thugs towards party workers with ideological convictions. This is a ploy reminiscent of Congress. It will be a futile attempt to intimidate us through the misuse of police power,” Ravi said.

Regarding the Bagalkot and Davanagere by-elections, Ravi announced that candidates Veerabhadrayya Charantimath for Bagalkot and Srinivas Daskariyappa for Davanagere have been selected, both of whom are dedicated party stalwarts.

“The decision to nominate a party worker for the Davanagere seat conveys a profound message. It instills confidence in those party members who tirelessly strive for our cause. A palpable wave of public discontent against the ruling Congress is evident. The JDS will stand in solidarity with us. I will actively campaign in both constituencies and will also participate in the West Bengal elections as asked by the party,” Ravi added.