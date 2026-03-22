Kodagu forest dept officials capture lone tusker

MADIKERI: The Kodagu division forest department has succeeded in capturing another lone tusker involved in human-elephant conflict in Virajpet limits. The male tusker, aged about 35 years, was captured in an over three-hour operation.

Following the rise in wild elephant movement and recent deaths linked to human-elephant conflict, the state granted permission to capture a lone tusker responsible for increased crop raids and attacks across Kukluru and several nearby villages.

A capture mission for the identified tusker began on Sunday morning, and forest officials successfully captured the male elephant by noon. Over 100 forest department staff, with support from six tamed elephants --Abhimanyu, Mahendra, Kanjan, Bhima, Sugreeva, and Harsha -- took part in the operation.

The elephant was traced near an estate in Kukluru village. Veterinarian Dr Ramesh and sharpshooter Ranjan tranquillized it with the help of tamed elephants. Despite the jumbo’s resistance, it was shifted onto a truck with the help of tamed elephants.

CCF Sonal Vrishni, Virajpet DCF Jaganath, Madikeri DCF Abhishek, ACF Gopal, RFO Shivaram and other officials were present during the operation. Officials confirmed that the captured elephant will be shifted to Mathigodu Elephant Camp.