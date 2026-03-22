Mangaluru sailor stuck for 20 days at Strait of Hormuz recounts horror

MANGALURU: A sailor hailing from Mangaluru, along with other crew, is stuck at the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, for the last 20 days in an LPG carrier bound to India amid escalating tensions between the US-Israel and Iran.

“We are under constant threat. The Indian Navy is guiding and helping to get us out, but the situation is getting bad. We see ballistic missiles and drones fly past us on a regular basis. I witnessed a ship struck by missiles at a close distance. I have transited more than 20 times, but this is the first time I am stuck so badly,” said the marine engineer describing the situation around the ship. He has been working with the merchant navy since 2010 and has requested anonymity for security reasons.

“Back home in Mangaluru, our families are worried and feeling helpless. It has been six months since I visited my family there. They are waiting for my return,” the sailor said.

Describing the harrowing experience, the sailor said, “We were loading the cargo at one of the Middle Eastern ports, and in the middle of it, missiles and drones were falling about 200 metres from our ship. But we continued loading as it is our duty, and that is what we are meant to do. Now, after a two-day transit to Hormuz, we are asked to anchor. The Merchant Navy ensures our country is self-sufficient in terms of energy reserves. It is a rare occurrence, and that is what we in the Merchant Navy prepare for all the time,” the sailor said.