Religious event sparks protest in Karnataka's Udupi, 38 detained

UDUPI: Tension prevailed in Udupi after members of Hindu organisations staged a protest opposing a religious discourse programme, leading to the detention of 38 protesters by the police.

Udupi district police stated in a release on Saturday that from March 20 to 22, a religious preaching programme -- Samadhana Mahotsava -- is being organised daily from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm at the Christian PU College ground near Mission Compound, under the jurisdiction of Udupi town police station.

The event is being organised by the Fellowship of Udupi District Churches under the leadership of its president. The High Court had permitted the event, following a writ petition filed before.

Pastor Mohan C Lazarus from Tamil Nadu has been invited as special speaker for the programme. Objecting to his participation, leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other Hindu outfits alleged that cases have been registered against him in the neighbouring state for “insulting” Hindu deities. They earlier urged the district administration and Udupi district police not to grant permission to the event.

Around 5 pm on Friday, protesters, led by the regional functionaries of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, gathered near Govinda Kalyana Mantapa, addressed the media, and then attempted to proceed towards the Christian PU College, stating their intent to reach the programme site. The police intervened and prevented them from moving ahead.

A total of 38 protesters were taken into custody and later released. In this connection, a criminal case has been registered against all 38 individuals at the Udupi town police station under Section 189(2) of the BNS and Section 112 of the Karnataka Police Act.