Soon-to-retire Karnataka official ends life, blames harassment by senior

TUMAKURU: A taluk-level officer with the social welfare department died by suicide at his office in Pavagada town late on Friday night, alleging harassment by his senior officer.
In a two-page letter, addressed to the Madhugiri deputy superintendent of police, the deceased, Mallikarjunaiah GE (59), has written in detail the harassment he was subjected to by his senior official for the last four years. As per his letter, the harassment was over money and the irregularities he exposed in the department.
Mallikarjunaiah, who was an assistant director, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan after recording a video, in which he blames H Krishnappa, joint director, for his extreme action.
Mallikarjunaiah, who was to retire on March 31, was scared that his pension and other retirement benefits would be withheld over an old case of irregularities.
After Mallikarjunaiah’s wife, Jayalakshmi KM, filed a complaint, the Pavagada police registered an FIR and booked Krishnappa on charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mallikarjunaiah hailed from Gudarlahalli of Pavagada taluk and is survived by his wife, mother and two sons.
Accused senior terms official’s death suspicious
Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan told TNSE that district in-charge minister Dr G Parameshwara has been informed, while the social welfare department secretary will take disciplinary action against the accused officer.
In the video recorded just before his suicide, Mallikarjunaiah says, “My mother, wife and children have taken good care of me and made me feel proud. I was supposed to support them, but I am not able to do so. I wanted to do more for them, but I couldn’t. It is because of Joint Director Krishnappa’s harassment that I have taken this decision.
Krishnappa will be punished by God. Since he is a troublemaker, my family members need not seek revenge. He will be punished by God and by law.”
He stated in the letter, “When I was joint director in Gauribidanur taluk, Krishnappa replaced me. I was transferred to Kunigal as JD and Krishnappa claimed that he did it as a favour to me and I should pay him Rs 3 lakh. But I had not sought transfer at all.”
Though Mallikarjunaiah was transferred to Pavagada two-and-half-years ago, Krishnappa continued to harass him by sending him regularly to training programmes, sparing other officers who were paying heed to him. Though a case of alleged irregularities was closed by the social welfare commissioner after a probe conducted by a retired judge, Krishnappa got it reopened to harass him, he claimed.
“Krishnappa also got an RTI activist cum a local monthly newspaper editor KR Manjunath to lodge a complaint again in July 2025. He advised me to pay Rs 3 lakh to close the case,” he stated in the letter. Mallikarjunaiah also pointed out that Krishnappa did not release any funds to Pavagada, while allocating considerable sums to other nine taluks of the district.
On Saturday, Krishnappa countered the allegations by releasing a video. He claimed that a notice was issued against Mallikarjunaiah based on a complaint received at the Bengaluru head office alleging irregularities. Two staffers were assigned to conduct an inquiry, which is yet to begin. He termed Manjunathaia’s suicide suspicious.
Since Congress took over in May 29, this is the second incident of a government official committing suicide because of harassment by higher officials and corruption. In May 2024, a superintendent with the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, Chandrashekaran P, committed suicide, accusing his seniors of harassment in the multi crore scam. Immediately after, MLA B Nagendra resigned as minister.