Soon-to-retire Karnataka official ends life, blames harassment by senior

TUMAKURU: A taluk-level officer with the social welfare department died by suicide at his office in Pavagada town late on Friday night, alleging harassment by his senior officer.

In a two-page letter, addressed to the Madhugiri deputy superintendent of police, the deceased, Mallikarjunaiah GE (59), has written in detail the harassment he was subjected to by his senior official for the last four years. As per his letter, the harassment was over money and the irregularities he exposed in the department.

Mallikarjunaiah, who was an assistant director, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan after recording a video, in which he blames H Krishnappa, joint director, for his extreme action.

Mallikarjunaiah, who was to retire on March 31, was scared that his pension and other retirement benefits would be withheld over an old case of irregularities.

After Mallikarjunaiah’s wife, Jayalakshmi KM, filed a complaint, the Pavagada police registered an FIR and booked Krishnappa on charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mallikarjunaiah hailed from Gudarlahalli of Pavagada taluk and is survived by his wife, mother and two sons.

Accused senior terms official’s death suspicious

Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan told TNSE that district in-charge minister Dr G Parameshwara has been informed, while the social welfare department secretary will take disciplinary action against the accused officer.

In the video recorded just before his suicide, Mallikarjunaiah says, “My mother, wife and children have taken good care of me and made me feel proud. I was supposed to support them, but I am not able to do so. I wanted to do more for them, but I couldn’t. It is because of Joint Director Krishnappa’s harassment that I have taken this decision.