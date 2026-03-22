Unseasonal rain causes big loss to flower growers in Karnataka's Gadag

GADAG : Flower growers from Gadag have suffered huge losses after the region received unseasonal rain this week, affecting their prospects of earning well around Ugadi, which was celebrated on Thursday.

Badly affected are Lakkundi, Kanavi, Hosur, Dambal, Kadakola and surrounding villages, from where loads of flowers are sent to Dharwad, Belagavi and other places. Farmers growing chrysanthemum, marigold and jasmine in these areas had spent lakhs of rupees on their crops and were expecting good returns this time.

But sudden rain has dashed their hopes and pushed them into financial distress as flower crops that are sensitive to moisture have wilted.

Villages on the Kappatagudda foothills traditionally grow flowers and the floral crop cycles run throughout the year. Last Deepavali, floriculturists from here had earned good money as the prices remained high. Ahead of Ugadi, many growers had planted chrysanthemum, marigold and jasmine and wholesale buyers from neighbouring districts had promised them to make bulk purchases. But as the region received heavy rain four days back, the flowers have decayed.

Jasmine, which used to sell at Rs 300 per kg, was sold at Rs 150. Around Ugadi, jasmine is normally priced at Rs 500-Rs 700 a kg, but because of untimely rain this time, it hit the rock bottom. Marigold, sold at Rs 350 per kg on any other day, had to be given away at Rs 100.