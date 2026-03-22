Unseasonal rain causes big loss to flower growers in Karnataka's Gadag

GADAG : Flower growers from Gadag have suffered huge losses after the region received unseasonal rain this week, affecting their prospects of earning well around Ugadi, which was celebrated on Thursday.
Badly affected are Lakkundi, Kanavi, Hosur, Dambal, Kadakola and surrounding villages, from where loads of flowers are sent to Dharwad, Belagavi and other places. Farmers growing chrysanthemum, marigold and jasmine in these areas had spent lakhs of rupees on their crops and were expecting good returns this time.
But sudden rain has dashed their hopes and pushed them into financial distress as flower crops that are sensitive to moisture have wilted.
Villages on the Kappatagudda foothills traditionally grow flowers and the floral crop cycles run throughout the year. Last Deepavali, floriculturists from here had earned good money as the prices remained high. Ahead of Ugadi, many growers had planted chrysanthemum, marigold and jasmine and wholesale buyers from neighbouring districts had promised them to make bulk purchases. But as the region received heavy rain four days back, the flowers have decayed.
Jasmine, which used to sell at Rs 300 per kg, was sold at Rs 150. Around Ugadi, jasmine is normally priced at Rs 500-Rs 700 a kg, but because of untimely rain this time, it hit the rock bottom. Marigold, sold at Rs 350 per kg on any other day, had to be given away at Rs 100.
Bashasab Mallasamudra, a shop owner at the Gadag flower market, said, “We used to get many orders from across North Karnataka during festivals like Ugadi. But this time, the flower quality declined and the price also hit the bottom. Flower growers suffered a huge loss this time.”
Akash Bhajantri from Kadakol said, “We were planning to sell marigold and chrysanthemum a day before Ugadi, but we received heavy rain and thunderstorms that affected the flowers. Flower growers across the Kappatagudda belt have suffered this time.”
Hailstorm: Ashoka demands survey to assess crop loss
Opposition BJP has urged the state government to conduct a survey soon to assess the crop loss due to the recent hailstorm in parts of the state. In his X post, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said according to reports, the hailstorm damaged crops in 56,000 hectares of land in more than 10 districts, leaving several farmers in distress.
Ashoka said the BJP has also urged the government to ensure timely compensation to the affected farmers. The government should announce compensation to the kin of a farmer, who died due to lightning in Gadag district.
Ashoka said in Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts crops such as jowar, gram, wheat and maize have been damaged. In Hassan, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur districts crops such as mango, jackfruit and watermelon have been damaged. A special package should be announced for farmers who have suffered losses due to hailstorm, he said.