Case against tahsildar office staff in land forgery case in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: An FIR has been registered and an investigation initiated against the staff of the Sagar tahsildar office for allegedly creating fake government documents for monetary gains and attempting to allot land to private individuals, Deputy Commissioner Prabhuling Kavalikatti said.

The Deputy Commissioner stated in a press release that the racket involved collecting money from private individuals by promising land allotment and preparing forged government records. The fraud was exposed by Sagar Tahsildar Rashmi Halesh.

The FIR has been registered against six accused at the Sagar Town police station and further investigation is under way.

The irregularities came to light on March 18 when the tahsildar personally noticed the record room supervisor altering old allotment documents. Officials said the accused were creating fake records to facilitate illegal allotment of government land to private individuals.

Authorities have initiated appropriate legal action against those involved in these illegal activities at the tahsildar office. The DC urged the public to remain cautious and not fall prey to such fraudulent practices.