Greater Bengaluru Authority throws tax net wide, digitises 25 lakh properties

BENGALURU: In over two years, 25,14,375 properties across the city have been digitised. The drive began at the end of 2023 after Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar directed civic authorities to digitise properties in Bengaluru to boost the city’s revenue, by bringing properties into the tax net.

Of the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru West City Corporation (BECC) tops the list with 6,92,715 properties, followed by Bengaluru North City Corporation with 5,29,368 properties that are digitised.

While Bengaluru South City Corporation has digitised 4,93,790 properties, Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has 4,62,105 properties. Bengaluru Central City Corporation has the fewest digitised properties at 3,36,397. The data was part of the reply given to MLC TN Javarayi Gowda in the ongoing session of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The Fifth State Finance Commission, in its 2026–2030 report for the five city corporations under the GBA, which was tabled in the Assembly recently, pointed out that with rapid growth and economic prosperity, there is substantial capital gains on property and other assets, and that the gain was not adequately tapped by expanding coverage and tax rates.