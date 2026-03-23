Karnataka

Karnataka BJP appoints in-charges for each segment ahead of GBA elections

Ahead of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections BJP has appointed in-charge at the state level, at each corporation level and also for each Assembly segment.
BJP flag image used for representation only.
BJP flag image used for representation only.(Photo | Expres)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The BJP has geared up for the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections by appointing in-charge at the state level, at each corporation level and also for each Assembly segment.

The GBA state team has BJP state president BY Vijayendra, along with leaders of the Opposition in Assembly and Council, R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanswamy, Union ministers V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, former ministers S Suresh Kumar and Dr CN Ashwathnarayan and MPs PC Mohan, Dr CN Manjunath, Tejaswi Surya and Dr K Sudhakar and BJP State Secretary NS Nandish Reddy.

Bengaluru East Corporation has MLAs Byrathi Basavaraj, Manjula Aravind Limbavali, chief whip of Opposition in Council Ravikumar and Nandish Reddy, North Corporation has MLAs including SR Vishwanath and S Muniraju; West Corporation has LoP R Ashoka, MLAs S Suresh Kumar, CN Ashwatnarayan, Gopalaih, Muniratna and Ravi Sburamanya and South has MLAs Satish Reddy, M Krishnappa and CK Ramamurthy. The Central Corporation will have MLC CT Ravi, MLAs S Raghu and Uday Garudachar. For non-BJP constituencies, BJP leaders are made in-charges.

Karnataka BJP
GBA elections

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