LPG cargo from US arrives at Mangaluru port amid West Asia conflict

BENGALURU: PROVIDING major relief to oil marketing companies and households amid supply disruptions due to the West Asia crisis, a cargo vessel carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at the New Mangalore Port from the Port of Nederland in Texas, U.S., on Sunday morning.

Sources from the New Mangalore Port told The New Indian Express that the vessel, Pyxis Pioneer, carrying 46,961 tonnes of LPG, of which 16,714.867 tonnes is for Mangaluru, was sailing under the Singapore flag.

The cargo was received by Aegis Logistics C/o Sealord, which has an LPG terminal at Mangalore Port. The facility has a storage capacity of 82,000 tonnes. The remaining cargo of 18,000 tonnes will be discharged at Kandla Port in Gujarat, and 12,200 tonnes in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, another vessel, Aqua Titan, carrying 96,099.807 tonnes of crude oil, arrived from Primorsk in Russia at Single Mooring Point (SPM) at the New Mangalore Port anchorage on Saturday night. It was received by the Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). Aqua Titan was originally headed to China, but was diverted to India few days ago.

Sources said that the LPG is supplied through pipeline from Mangaluru to Mysuru, Hassan, and Bengaluru and through bullet tankers to Kerala, Goa, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Also, the Russian vessel Oasis, carrying 99,900 tonnes of crude oil, is expected to arrive at 6 am on March 23, and the cargo will be discharged for MRPL.

Another LPG carrier, Apollo Ocean, sailing under the Vietnamese flag, is expected to arrive at New Mangalore Port on March 25 and unload 17,600 tonnes of LPG for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and 9,087.157 tonnes for Aegis Logistics.