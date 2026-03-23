Namma Metro eyes partial launch of Pink Line in May

BENGALURU: The Pink Line of Namma Metro is targeted for partial opening in May, covering 7.53 km of elevated corridor (Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere). Trials, including technical evaluations by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) are yet to begin.

RDSO testing for the stretch is expected shortly, a senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said.

He further added that the testing will include a range of technical assessments such as braking systems, signalling, speed test, weighted tests and other safety parameters. Also, it will focus on testing the soundness of the civil works.

Following its completion, the results will be submitted to receive the Railway Board technical sanction. Once the technical sanction is granted, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be invited to conduct the final inspection. Only after CMRS approval will the line be cleared for passenger operations, the official added.

He also said that the sequence of testing, approvals and inspections is critical to meet the targeted timeline. “If all clearances are secured as planned, the elevated section of the corridor is expected to be opened to the public in May as planned,” he said.

The 21.3-km Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara is expected to be fully operational by September, 2026.