People for Animals, Karnataka forest department launch Operation Quench Thirst

BENGALURU: Non government organisation People for Animals (PFA), in collaboration with the state forest department, has launched operation Quench Thirst to create water sources for the wildlife in Turahalli forest.

With intense heat and harsh summer prevailing in Bengaluru, the number of animals and birds collapsing due to dehydration has increased. Wildlife rescuers and members of PFA said they have been receiving five to seven rescue calls every day. Rescuers said many wild animals and birds were found collapsed due to extreme heat and lack of water resources in both residential and forested areas.

In 2025, PFA rescued 153 black kites, 33 barn owls, 12 rose-ringed parakeets, 10 jungle crows, five Asian koels, four Indian spectacled cobras, two peafowls, three-striped palm squirrels and one Indian jackal.

The NGO’s Chief Wildlife Veterinarian Colonel Dr Navaz Shariff said, “Besides birds, seven spotted deer were rescued along forest boundaries, often after being hit by vehicles or attacked by feral dogs when they ventured out in search of water. During peak summer, dehydration-related rescues surge by nearly 30%.

We are focusing on replenishing critical water sources inside Turahalli forest through daily water tanker deployments and installation of water troughs which have been installed across Turahalli and KB Kaval forests, ensuring that wildlife has access to water within their natural habitat. The forest has a wide range of wildlife, including leopards, spotted deer, wild boars, golden jackals, mongooses, hares and peafowls.”