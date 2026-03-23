UNESCO asks Centre to adhere to framework on Aghanashini river project

HUBBALI: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has responded to a representation submitted by environmental activist Ravindra Nayak from Sirsi regarding the proposed Aghanashini river-linking project. The organisation has advised the Centre to follow the regulations related to World Heritage Conservation.

UNESCO stated that any development or river-linking project must comply with the norms set under World Heritage Conservation frameworks and should not harm the ecological balance. On February 17, 2026, a memorandum was submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre opposing the Aghanashini–Vedavathi river linking project.

The representation highlighted environmental, ecological, and geographical concerns, especially considering the sensitive Western Ghats. The protest forum strongly objected to the project. Thousands of families are expected to be affected, and memorandums were submitted to both central and state governments opposing the project.

The letter further mentioned that the Western Ghats, recognised as a World Heritage site, holds immense ecological importance. As per the 1972 World Heritage Convention, protection and conservation of such natural heritage is the responsibility of the respective countries. “UNESCO has emphasised that any project in such ecologically sensitive zones must strictly adhere to conservation norms and sustainable practices.