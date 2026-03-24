10K LPG cylinders to be released to hotels, says Minister KH Muniyappa

BENGALURU: To ensure transparency in the supply of commercial LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinders amid the ongoing supply crunch, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa told the Council on Monday that hotels and commercial establishments must register with the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) within a week for them to get the supplies.

Of nearly 45,000 commercial cylinders required by the state every day, 16,105 were being supplied, of which 10,000 would be allocated to hotels, he added.

Mentioning that he held a meeting with oil marketing companies, Muniyappa said 4,200 commercial cylinders are being supplied to educational institutions and hospitals on priority and 1,200 to airports, Railways and bus stations.

He said the earlier allocation of 1,000 commercial cylinders to hotels was not enough and now it will be increased to 10,000 cylinders. Even then, only 20% of their regular usage can be met, he admitted.

He told hotel owners that without GAIL registration, it would be difficult to supply cylinders. This is to prevent misuse and assess the demand. As of now, GAIL has made a provision to register only 5 lakh businesses and the limit would be extended in the coming days, he added.

He told the House that there is no problem with the domestic cylinder supply and residences in urban areas are being given cylinders 25 days after booking and in rural areas, by 40 days.