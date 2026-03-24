Bengaluru court denies bail to Ballari man accused of derogatory remarks against Lokayukta

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court has refused to grant bail to an accused, who has been in judicial custody for four months after he was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta.

“If the accused is released on bail, there is a possibility of him absconding and also he may continue to make derogatory remarks against the Lokayukta and Upalokayukta,” said Rashmi M, Judge of LXVII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, dismissing the bail petition filed by G Shankar from Ballari, on March 17.

Shankar, who claimed to be a representative of the public and shopkeepers of Sri Nageshwara Temple in Ballari, filed a complaint before the Lokayukta on February 19, 2015, against the assistant commissioner of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Institutions in Ballari.

Accordingly, a notice was issued to the assistant commissioner and the complainant to appear before the Lokayukta on July 20, 2017. The assistant commissioner submitted a report stating that action has been taken for construction of a commercial complex to increase the income of the temple and shops will be allotted as per rules.

Also, officials cleared the encroachment as per the direction of the Lokayukta and submitted a report. After an inquiry, the complaint filed by the accused was closed on the grounds that tenants were evicted as per law.