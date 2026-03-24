BJP flays ruling Congress for ignoring MGNREGA in Karnataka budget

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP on Monday criticised the state government for not allocating funds for MGNREGA in its budget and sought to know whether the scheme will be continued in the new financial year.

Participating in a discussion on the budget in the Assembly, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said the government should clarify its stand on VB-G RAM G. The budget makes no mention of clearing Rs 38,000 crore contractors’ dues, grants for filling 56,000 vacant posts or of Rs 20,000 crore to implement the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Referring to the announcement to fill 56,000 posts of the 2.74 lakh vacancies in the budget, he said why no funds have been allocated for this purpose. “Youths in North Karnataka have started staging protests demanding that vacant posts be filled at the earliest. To mislead them, the government announced that 56,000 vacant posts will be filled without providing any grants,” he alleged.

Raising concerns over MGNREGA, he said no allocation has been made in the budget despite an economic survey citing 8.93 lakh works, including 5.99 lakh projects under implementation. With no allocation of funds for these works, will the scheme be discontinued?