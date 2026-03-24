BJP to win by big margin in bypolls, says B S Yediyurappa; slams Congress misgovernance

DAVANAGERE: Former chief minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa on Monday said the BJP will win by a big margin in both the assembly constituencies where byelections are being held. He told the media here that people are tired of misgovernance by the Congress.

“They have a majority that is enough to make them sick. The people of the state, who are eager to bring about change, will join hands with BJP in teaching the Congress a fitting lesson,” Yediyurappa said.

Replying to a question that Muslims have been convinced of the Congress’ disloyalty, he appealed to Muslims to cooperate with Modi’s administration.

Meanwhile, with tickets for Davanagere South assembly bypoll being announced, dissidence became visible in the Congress with some Muslim youths joining the BJP on Sunday night. More than 20 minority and youth leaders moved to the BJP after the Congress failed to give the ticket to a Muslim leader.

They joined the BJP in the presence of candidate Srinivas T Daskariyappa. They have also promised to bring more minorities into the BJP in the coming days. They pledged to work together and defeat Congress candidate.

Trouble for Cong?

Angry after their demands for the Congress ticket were ignored, Muslim leaders warned they will teach the Congress a lesson, and filed their nominations en masse on Monday.