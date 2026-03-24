Dynastic politics exists in all parties, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Responding to criticisms of continued dynastic politics in the Congress ahead of bypolls in the state, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the phenomenon exists across all parties. “It is not limited to Congress. Every party has elements of family politics. Ultimately, parties are compelled to field winnable candidates,” Satish said.

Backing the Congress high command’s decision, Satish expressed confidence that Umesh Meti would secure a comfortable victory in the upcoming bypoll to the Bagalkot Assembly constituency. He said the party cadre and the public had strongly expected a ticket for Meti, and the high command had responded accordingly.

“The Meti family enjoys immense respect among the people of Bagalkot. We have been working on the ground for the past two months, and there is no difficulty in ensuring his victory,” he said. minister said he would actively campaign for Meti and also participate in canvassing in Davanagere, though Bagalkot would remain his primary focus.