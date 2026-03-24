Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to return to ballot in local body polls

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to replace Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with ballot papers to conduct elections to rural local bodies amid legislators from the Opposition BJP and JDS staging a walkout, calling the move regressive. LoP R Ashoka even tore a copy of the Bill before exiting the House.

Once it becomes an Act, the polls to local bodies will be conducted using the electoral list prepared by the State Election Commission (SEC) and not the electoral list of the Election Commission of India (ECI) prepared to conduct Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

BJP MLAs accused the Ruling Congress in the state of conspiring to misuse government machinery to win elections by rigging.

The Bill seeks to replace EVMs with ballot papers in gram, taluk and zilla panchayat elections, with the State Government arguing that the move is aimed at restoring transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.

Hitting out at the Bill, LoP Ashoka said, “The Congress MLAs, who have won polls through EVMs, do not deserve to be in the House.” He and other Opposition members later staged a walkout demanding that the Bill be withdrawn. The Bill was passed by a voice vote.

Earlier, defending the Bill, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The principle of secrecy of the ballot is the cornerstone of free and fair elections.” He said that trust in EVMs has been decreasing in recent times and hence the need to return to the ballot system. Further, he said the poll body has no answers to the questions posed by several sections of society. He added that several states continue to hold panchayat polls using ballot papers.