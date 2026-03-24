Karnataka

Karnataka launches HBOT service to treat diabetic foot ulcers

Diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) affect between 25% and 34% of diabetic patients at some point in their lifetime, with half of those cases progressing to serious infection.
Representative Image of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Representative Image of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy File Photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil launched the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) service at the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology & Research Institute (KIER) in Indiranagar on Monday.

“HBOT is not just a medical treatment. It is a restoration of dignity and livelihood for patients who have been suffering,” he said. “We are now able to offer patients a genuine path to recovery that was not available before.”

For the nearly 80 million Indians living with diabetes, a devastating complication quietly threatens their quality of life and limbs. Diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) affect between 25% and 34% of diabetic patients at some point in their lifetime, with half of those cases progressing to serious infection. Now, HBOT is emerging as a powerful, life-changing solution that gives patients a real chance at healing and staying whole, a press release said.

“Diabetes prevalence in Karnataka is estimated at 12-16%, with higher rates in urban populations. In Karnataka, an estimated 11,000-13,500 new diabetic foot cases occur annually. These complications are a leading cause of hospital admissions and account for nearly 80% of non-traumatic lower limb amputations,” the release added.

“HBOT is changing the outlook for patients living with active diabetic foot wounds. By delivering high concentrations of oxygen in a pressurised environment, the therapy accelerates wound healing, fights infection and critically helps save limbs that might otherwise be amputated,” noted Dr Ravi, director of KIER.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
diabetic foot ulcers

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com