Karnataka launches HBOT service to treat diabetic foot ulcers

BENGALURU: Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil launched the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) service at the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology & Research Institute (KIER) in Indiranagar on Monday.

“HBOT is not just a medical treatment. It is a restoration of dignity and livelihood for patients who have been suffering,” he said. “We are now able to offer patients a genuine path to recovery that was not available before.”

For the nearly 80 million Indians living with diabetes, a devastating complication quietly threatens their quality of life and limbs. Diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) affect between 25% and 34% of diabetic patients at some point in their lifetime, with half of those cases progressing to serious infection. Now, HBOT is emerging as a powerful, life-changing solution that gives patients a real chance at healing and staying whole, a press release said.

“Diabetes prevalence in Karnataka is estimated at 12-16%, with higher rates in urban populations. In Karnataka, an estimated 11,000-13,500 new diabetic foot cases occur annually. These complications are a leading cause of hospital admissions and account for nearly 80% of non-traumatic lower limb amputations,” the release added.

“HBOT is changing the outlook for patients living with active diabetic foot wounds. By delivering high concentrations of oxygen in a pressurised environment, the therapy accelerates wound healing, fights infection and critically helps save limbs that might otherwise be amputated,” noted Dr Ravi, director of KIER.