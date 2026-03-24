Need to introspect India’s growth under PM Modi: Labour Minister Santosh Lad

BENGALURU: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving a significant milestone by becoming the longest-serving head of government in India, while simultaneously calling for introspection on the country’s economic performance under his leadership.

“Today, Bangladesh’s per capita income is better than India’s. In the last 10 years, the Indian rupee has fallen by 60%. No one wants to discuss this. Smaller countries have outdone us. There is no growth in the country, and more debt. There has to be very strong introspection by the govt. I wish PM Modi all the best,” Lad posted on X.

Lad concluded by extending good wishes to the PM despite his pointed criticisms.

Former AICC General Secretary and MLC BK Hariprasad sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as the latter marked a historic milestone by completing 8,931 days in office to become India’s longest-serving head of an elected government.

Hariprasad remarked sarcastically that Modi had indeed become the “longest serving something,” but emphasised that he “never served anyone, only served himself.”

He described Modi’s time in power spanning his years as Gujarat chief minister and three terms as Prime Minister-as a “completely dark chapter in India’s history”.