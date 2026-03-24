Norms for mobile usage by U-16s soon in Karnataka, says Minister Bangarappa

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Monday told the House that the government will frame comprehensive guidelines to regulate the usage of mobile phones and social media by students below 16 years of age. He said the policy would be presented for discussion in the next Council.

Replying to the concerns raised by Opposition MLCs Prathap Simha Nayak and TN Javarayi Gowda that mobile addiction among school and college students has reached alarming levels, with some even attempting suicide, the minister said. “The Karnataka government was the first in India to propose a ban on mobile usage by children below 16 years,” he said.

He said the government is studying the restrictions imposed in other countries, and inputs will be taken from international child organisations before the policy is framed.

The minister said parents’ consent is also required before imposing any restriction. “We can’t abruptly restrict mobile usage as they are widely used for communication by children. They may still access them secretly. We will come up with a law to impose restrictions,” he said.

Bangarappa told the House that there is already a ban on mobile phones in schools, but has not been implemented. “While we admit that mobiles are useful for children, the concern is that they are exposed to harmful content,” he said.