Officials bring back SSLC student from farm to exam hall in Karnataka's Gadag

GADAG: A student preparing for the SSLC examination, faced with dire financial constraints, made the difficult decision to forgo the exam in favour of working at a grape farm to earn a daily wage. Upon learning of this situation, officials from the education department promptly visited the farm, persuaded the student, and escorted her back to the examination hall.

This act of compassion has significantly impacted the student’s future. The incident occurred at Bardur village of Mundargi taluk in Gadag district, and the student’s name is Pallavi Hallikeri.

On Monday, the science examination took place, and all students arrived punctually. When the Education Department officials enquired about students who were absent, several classmates informed them of Pallavi’s circumstances.

Subsequently, the officials met with her at the farm and facilitated her return to the examination hall. Reports indicate that Pallavi performed admirably on the exam. The timely intervention of the officials has garnered widespread acclaim from the public, serving as an inspiration to other students facing barriers to education.

Pallavi is a student at VJ Limbikai Educational Institution at Mundargi town in Gadag district. Due to her family’s precarious financial situation, she was forced to work as a daily wage labourer. Despite impending exams, she continued to work, expressing that her financial obligations left her with no alternative. Hence, even on examination days, she opted to work.