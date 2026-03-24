Over 4,000 forest staff to strike at Bandipur Tiger Reserve from April 1 over wages

BENGALURU: More than 4000 members of the State Forest Department Daily Wages and Outsourced Employees Association have announced that they will launch an indefinite strike at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on April 1.

The association’s vice president, SS Harish, said: “From April 1, temporary staffers will go on strike. This includes watchers, guards, drivers and other frontline staff. There are more than 6,000 temporary staffers in the state, of which 4,000 have agreed to join the strike.”

The staffers also refused to participate in a video conference scheduled for Tuesday. “A link was shared through a message, asking us to participate and voice our opinions. This is not possible for us. We should be called for a conversation to iron out issues,” said Harish.

The strike is expected to affect patrolling and daily watcher duties. Sources in the department said that while there are permanent recruits, a large portion of the work is done by temporary staffers. Besides, this is the forest fire season, and a large workforce is required for patrolling and mitigation work. The incidents of man-animal conflict are also on the rise. A large workforce is needed for many other works also.

The members of the association have demanded that their wages be credited directly to their accounts from the forest department, instead of doing it through agents who delay passing on the amount, sometimes even by a month. They also demanded that those who have completed 10 years of service in the department must be given equal ex gratia and as permanent staffers.