Umesh Meti files papers, CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar accompany him in Karnataka

BAGALKOT: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made an emotional appeal to the voters of Bagalkot Assembly constituency during the nomination of Congress candidate Umesh Meti on Monday, urging them to ensure the latter’s victory so that the soul of late HY Meti finds peace.

Siddaramaiah said that the Meti family had unanimously supported the party’s decision of fielding Umesh.

Referring to Umesh as a “beloved son”, Siddaramaiah said it was the responsibility of the people to ensure his victory. He reiterated that Congress believes in taking all castes and religions together and fulfilling promises made to the people.

The CM criticised the BJP for lacking development initiatives during its tenure and accused it of indulging in politics in the name of religion. He said several key projects, including the proposed medical college, were initiated due to the efforts of HY Meti. “People should vote based on development,” he said, adding that even BJP supporters were benefiting from the Congress government’s guarantee schemes.

Siddaramaiah also announced that he would stay in Bagalkot for four days to campaign extensively across villages and wards.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the bypoll is a contest between “truth and lies” and “faith and disbelief,” expressing confidence in a Congress win.

Speaking at a public meeting, he said the government had fulfilled its promises and implemented the guarantees. He alleged that the previous BJP government had failed to establish a government medical college in the region despite demand, while the Congress had revived the project.

Shivakumar said the party had given the ticket to Umesh after consultations and a booth-level survey, and added that more leaders from the BJP were likely to join the Congress.