22 Indira Canteens ready, but awaiting inauguration: Minister Rahil Khan

BENGALURU: Minister of Municipal Administration Rahim Khan said that 22 Indira Canteens are ready but have not been inaugurated, as the local MLAs have not allocated time to inaugurate it.

He was replying to a question raised by BJP MLC KS Naveen in the Council on Tuesday, who raised suspicion over the allocation of tenders only to one private company both in 2017 and in 2023 by granting them 4G exemption.

Naveen raised suspicion about the tenders awarded only to that company, and also claimed that when he checked the company over a phone call, he got a reply that it was closed.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said that it was not right to accuse a company just by getting information over the phone. He said that the company is located in Doddaballapur, and he could direct officials concerned to arrange for Naveen’s visit.

Earlier, Rahim Khan said that there were 346 Indira Canteens functioning in the state, and 15 canteens were under construction. “I have written letters to the legislators to inaugurate the canteen, and we are hopeful of doing it this month,” Rahim Khan said.