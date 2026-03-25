CAG flags fraud, irregularities in Karnataka MNREGA

BENGALURU: A section of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, focused on large-scale irregularities in the MNREGA scheme in the state, revealing fraudulent transactions in housing projects, where payments were made for already completed houses, ineligible beneficiaries were paid, workers were handed wages without any construction work being carried out and workers were paid beyond prescribed limits.

At many worksites, drinking water, medical aid and child care facilities were not available, discouraging women and elderly from taking part in work.

A large number of approved projects under the scheme were not taken up, while many works remained incomplete for over a year, it stated. “Convergence of MGNREGS works utilising the technical/financial resources of other departments was not effective due to the absence of prescribed institutional support and lack of co-ordination with the line departments,’’ it pointed out.

The attendance of workers was not marked or signature/thumb impression not taken in 50 random cases, but Rs 5.51 lakh was paid to workers, it stated.

The CAG also raised concerns over genuineness of employment. At the same time, 497 workers employed in 17 different works of 13 gram panchayats were not paid Rs 10.98 lakh, though they had worked and provided required documents.