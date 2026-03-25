Karnataka assembly passes bill to streamline teacher transfers

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Tuesday passed The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of transfer of teachers (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to ensure that transfers of teachers shall, first, be to critical posts, and to other posts only when critical posts are unavailable.

The bill prohibits transfers of teachers from teaching to non-teaching posts. The objective is to address shortage of teachers.

The pregnant and women having children less than five years of age are entitled for transfers to any place in their respective zones and can retain their posting up to five years. It is to ensure that women teachers take best care of their children, said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

The budget has made provisions for recruiting 15,000 teachers as against the 50,000 vacancies. The process will start once the issue of internal reservation of Scheduled Castes (SC) is resolved, he said, adding that Kalyana Karnataka region alone will get 5,800 posts.

The critical posts come in three categories as lecturers in Government Pre-University Colleges, category1; Karnataka Public Schools, Adarsha Vidyalaya and PM SHRI schools; category 2: All other schools and Government Pre-University Colleges having an enrolment exceeding 250 students or as per enrolment threshold notified by the Government from time to time other than Head Master or Vice-Principal; and Category 3: Head Master or Vice-Principal of High School or Principal in Government Pre-University Colleges under Category 1 and 2.

Transfers to the posts shall only be by counselling for which the minimum period of service shall be 12 years. Those who have served in non- teaching roles in DIETs, DSERT etc., for a minimum of three years will have to return to their teaching cadre.